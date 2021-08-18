Advertisement

DNR board member says lawsuit to oust him is political

Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting(Wisconsin DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The chairman of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources policy board says a lawsuit seeking to remove him from the panel is politically motivated.

Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015. His term expired May 1.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give his appointees majority control of the board.

Prehn has refused to step down, arguing he can remain in place until the state Senate confirms Naas.

RELATED: DNR confirmation fight brewing after chair refuses to leave

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking an order forcing Prehn out.

Prehn said Wednesday that the Evers administration has an agenda and sees him as a roadblock.

RELATED: More groups ask Kaul to remove Natural Resources Board chair

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Spakowitz
End of an era: Brad Spakowitz steps back from full-time duties
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
State Sen. Andre Jacque being treated at hospital after positive COVID-19 test
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 12 new deaths, average 1,218 cases per day
Oshkosh man found dead in Fox River
USDA increase foodshare benefits in the state, while the potential for a ‘food cliff’ nears

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Special school board meeting underway regarding mask policy in GBAPSD
The United States is preparing to offer boosters this fall.
Wisconsin ready for Booster rollout mid September
virtual reality simulation NWTC
Virtual reality simulations becomes important tool for NWTC’s nursing program
Tio is a certified therapy dog that will work with first responders and veterans as part of the...
Neenah-Menasha firefighter brings therapy dog to first responders, veterans
UW-Madison mandates tests for unvaccinated staff, students