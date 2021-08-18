Advertisement

Dealer who provided deadly drugs given 11 years in prison

David Bresser was convicted of dealing the drugs that caused an overdose death
Scales of justice
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - A man convicted of delivering drugs that caused an overdose death has been sentenced in Fond du Lac County to 11 years in prison.

David Bresser was earlier found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the methamphetamine death of a 34-year-old man who was found in the Fond du Lac River in April of 2020 and for delivering fentanyl to a woman found unconscious at a Ripon home last August.

The man in the river was never identified in court records. The criminal complaint said detectives looked at his phone and social media account and found Facebook messages between the victim and Bresser about buying “Tweek,” a slang term for meth. Detectives also found surveillance video from a store where they’re both seen entering and leaving a restroom.

Bresser eventually admitted selling meth to the victim, and investigators found more evidence of drug dealing on Bresser’s Facebook account.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.

