City Council votes to end Green Bay public access channel

City of Green Bay logo
City of Green Bay logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay City Council have voted to end the Green Bay Public Television Broadcast on Channel 4.

The move comes following a request by the city’s IT Department to stop the channel, which has been off the air for months, instead of making expensive repairs.

The decision passed Tuesday night by a unanimous vote.

Earlier this month, council members held off on voting about the matter. At that time, some said they didn’t have enough information about how many people still rely on the station. Others argued a live stream over the internet was the best way to move forward, and said they hadn’t received any complaints about the channel being down.

The proposal also includes asking other stations if they will run the public meetings that were once aired on the station.

City Council meetings are also live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

You can find the City of Green Bay’s YouTube channel here.

