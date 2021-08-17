Advertisement

TEMPERATURES & HUMIDITY CONTINUE TO CLIMB

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
You may have felt the change already... And it will become more noticeable in the days to come as temperatures and humidity continue their upward climb. There may be a stray afternoon t’shower both Wednesday and again Thursday, but for most of us the next best storm chance arrives later Friday night into Saturday. A few others may move Monday and Tuesday of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy fog late. Some wildfire smoke NORTH. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid... An isolated afternoon storm? HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid... An isolated afternoon storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: A storm chance lingers. HIGH: 79

