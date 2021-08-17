School Board to hold special meeting regarding mask policy in GBAPSD

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - School Board members for the Green Bay Area Public School District will be holding a special board meeting this week to discuss COVID-19 related mask requirements.

According to the district, the special board meeting will include a discussion on mask requirements for students, staff, visitors and contractors in the school district. The agenda also states the board will take action as deemed necessary.

As previously reported, the district’s current policy is students from grades 3K - 6 are required to wear a mask to be protected from COVID-19. However, board members decided students in grades 7 and older will be “highly recommended” to wear face coverings while in school buildings, but they won’t be required to wear one. That decision became effective on Tuesday, August 17.

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said it is encouraging all school districts to require masks this fall, however many districts have decided to make masking optional for staff and students.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18. The meeting will be streamed on YouTube, and will also be held on Zoom.

As stated on the district’s website, special board meetings are open to the public, but do not include an open forum.

Wednesday’s meeting will be just days after members of the Clintonville School Board reversed their masking decision, and voted in favor of making masks optional throughout the district.

Classes in the Green Bay Area School District begin September 1.

