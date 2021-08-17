Advertisement

REPORT: State Sen. Andre Jacque treated at hospital after positive COVID-19 test

State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) was treated for pneumonia at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“I do not know when I contracted COVID, but some of my family and I did test positive for it at the end of last week after I came home from Madison,” Jacque told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via text message.

Action 2 News has reached out to the senator’s office for a statement and will update when we learn more.

The Journal Sentinel reports Jacque testified last Wednesday before two committees at the Wisconsin State Capitol. The report states he was unmasked at at least one of the hearings.

The senator told the Journal Sentinel that since his positive test, his office has been following COVID-19 protocols and he has reached out to close contacts.

State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) tweeted a response to the report, calling Sen. Jacque’s actions “selfish.”

