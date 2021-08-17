Police make 1 arrest, looking for 2nd person in Neenah shooting

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police identified persons of interest in a shooting there two weeks ago. One is in custody but the other is still at-large.

On August 3, Neenah police responded to a weapons call on the 1200-block of Primrose Lane and found a 28-year-old man shot in both legs. He was taken to a hospital.

Monday, the Oshkosh Police Department arrested 22-year-old Javontae Mabry.

Authorities are still looking for Tyrell Anderson. Anderson is a Black man, 20 years old, 5′10″ and about 150 pounds.

Neenah police say they’re still looking at other suspects in the incident in addition to Anderson and Mabry.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that could help the investigation. Call Investigative Lieutenant Pedersen at (920) 886-6033, or you can remain anonymous by contacting Winnebago Countywide Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or give your tip online at https://winnebagocrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.