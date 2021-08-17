Advertisement

Police make 1 arrest, looking for 2nd person in Neenah shooting

Tyrell Anderson and Javontae Mabry were identified as two of the persons of interest in a...
Tyrell Anderson and Javontae Mabry were identified as two of the persons of interest in a shooting on Neenah's Primrose Lane on August 3, 2021(Neenah Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police identified persons of interest in a shooting there two weeks ago. One is in custody but the other is still at-large.

On August 3, Neenah police responded to a weapons call on the 1200-block of Primrose Lane and found a 28-year-old man shot in both legs. He was taken to a hospital.

Monday, the Oshkosh Police Department arrested 22-year-old Javontae Mabry.

Authorities are still looking for Tyrell Anderson. Anderson is a Black man, 20 years old, 5′10″ and about 150 pounds.

Neenah police say they’re still looking at other suspects in the incident in addition to Anderson and Mabry.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that could help the investigation. Call Investigative Lieutenant Pedersen at (920) 886-6033, or you can remain anonymous by contacting Winnebago Countywide Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or give your tip online at https://winnebagocrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child seriously injured by boat propeller on Lake Winnebago
Coronavirus
Wisconsin nears 6 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses
Police are still working to figure out where a shooting happened after a man walked into the...
Sheriff’s Office: Man shot at semi in Fond du Lac County road rage incident
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Motorcycle crash
Sheriff’s Office says alcohol a factor in crash that hurt motorcyclist

Latest News

Steven Olikara - Democrat for U.S. Senate
Democratic millennial leader joins Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
Oshkosh man found dead in Fox River
S.S. Badger arrives in Manitowoc for the 2021 season
Manitowoc, Ludington high school soccer teams compete in first trans-lake competition
COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at NWTC