Packers Trade CB Jackson

Reports say 2018 2nd round pick goes to Giants for CB Yiadom
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If cornerback Josh Jackson is going to live up to the promise he showed in college, it won’t happen in Green Bay. On Tuesday, the Packers traded the 2018 2nd round pick to the Giants for cornerback Isaac Yiadom, according to multiple reports. Yiadom was a 3rd round pick in the same draft class as Jackson.

Jackson had a promising rookie season in 2018, playing in every game, starting 10. He posted 13 passes defensed, 2nd most on the team, to go along with 37 solo tackles. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. But Jackson has been on a steady decline since, starting just 5 games the last two seasons combined. He was also inactive 4 times in the final 6 games last season, and was not on the roster for either playoff game. Jackson also struggled in the preseason opener last Saturday against the Texans, and he appeared to a longshot to make the roster coming out of training camp.

Yiadom is now on his 3rd team in 4 years, after originally being drafted by the Broncos. They traded him to the Giants prior to the 2020 season; he started 10 games for New York in 2020. He has started 19 games in his career, with 1 career interception, a forced fumble, and 12 passes defensed.

