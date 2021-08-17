Packers Trade CB Jackson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If cornerback Josh Jackson is going to live up to the promise he showed in college, it won’t happen in Green Bay. On Tuesday, the Packers traded the 2018 2nd round pick to the Giants for cornerback Isaac Yiadom, according to multiple reports. Yiadom was a 3rd round pick in the same draft class as Jackson.

Compensation: The Packers are sending CB Josh Jackson to the Giants, per source. https://t.co/iFX3VhYIR4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 17, 2021

Jackson had a promising rookie season in 2018, playing in every game, starting 10. He posted 13 passes defensed, 2nd most on the team, to go along with 37 solo tackles. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. But Jackson has been on a steady decline since, starting just 5 games the last two seasons combined. He was also inactive 4 times in the final 6 games last season, and was not on the roster for either playoff game. Jackson also struggled in the preseason opener last Saturday against the Texans, and he appeared to a longshot to make the roster coming out of training camp.

#Packers trade 2018 2nd Rd pick Josh Jackson (CB) to #Giants for 2018 3rd Rd Pick Isaac Yiadom (CB), who is now on his 3rd team in 4 years. Has 19 starts, 1 Int, 1 FF, 12 PD — Chris Roth (@rothchris) August 17, 2021

Yiadom is now on his 3rd team in 4 years, after originally being drafted by the Broncos. They traded him to the Giants prior to the 2020 season; he started 10 games for New York in 2020. He has started 19 games in his career, with 1 career interception, a forced fumble, and 12 passes defensed.

