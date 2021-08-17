Advertisement

Oshkosh man found dead in Fox River

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Oshkosh man was found dead in the Fox River in Oshkosh Tuesday.

The man’s name was not released.

At 9:17 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a body in the river to the east of Main Street. A boater came across the man near the railroad bridge.

Oshkosh Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious. Police and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

If you have information, call police at (920) 236-5700. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

