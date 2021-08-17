Menasha rehabilitation center reopens more than a year after fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been more than a year since a devastating fire forced the evacuation of the Oakridge Gardens Rehabilitation and Memory Center but finally, residents are now returning.

It was June 18th, of last year when firefighters responded for a fire that broke out in the attic of the west wing.

Owner Mike Schanke said, “The fire stayed in the attic but swept through and because of water and so forth that’s really why we lost the entirety of rehab west. At that point, the staff sprung into action. We practice fire drills all the time, we practice evacuation drills.”

Schanke says the fire forced the quick evacuation of 52 residents, who were taken to a nearby church and transported by bus elsewhere.

“No one was injured, no one was hurt in anyway, shape or form, residents or staff and from there we evacuated our residents to three area facilities,” he added.

Since then, the facility has been under near constant construction, and crews just recently completed work on three of the four units of the building.

The first residents were allowed back in late July, including seven people who were present at the time of the fire.

“In the interim as long as the building was down we took the opportunity to do significant work with our air handling systems. That’s related to COVID issues. So we have a much improved air handling system, for resident safety, infection control,” Schanke said.

A final unit is still under construction, and is expected to open up to residents in mid-November.

As well, Oakridge Gardens is hiring to go along with the move-in process.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

