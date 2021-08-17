Menasha police demonstrate device to test for drugs

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police have a new device that can instantly detect and identify drugs and other substances.

The process can be done at either a crime scene, or during a traffic stop.

“So, we plan to use this on a day to day basis and as calls permit when we encounter drugs. Specifically, elicit drugs that are not organic,’ said Lt. Nick Thorn of the Menasha Police Department.

The hand held analyzer, called a TruNarc, was tested on a caffeine pill which caused a yellow light to go off, with a message that not only identifies the substance, but also clearing it as safe.

Nearly five hundred different substances can be detected.

This prevents an officer from potentially being exposed to something harmful through direct contact.

Thorn added, “The ability for this device to be able to test thru baggies, opaque containers allows officers to be able to use this device and prevents them from having them be exposed to those elicit types of drugs.”

As mentioned, organic drugs like marijuana can’t be detected by the TruNarc, but elicit drugs like ecstasy and methamphetamine will be.

The cost was covered through a special grant.

“We’re one of the few agencies to have this device currently because of the cost of it and we were fortunate to have acquired this thru the Elevate Communities Grant thru Capitol Credit Union. That’s one of the reason,” Thorn said.

Department wide training on the device just wrapped up, and it is expected to be out on the street sometime next week.

