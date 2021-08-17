Advertisement

Manitowoc, Ludington high school soccer teams compete in first trans-lake competition

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc is hosting a high school boys’ soccer competition with a city from across the lake for the first Car Ferry Cup games.

The Ludington Orioles varsity and JV teams will cross Lake Michigan on the S.S. Badger car ferry to compete against the Manitowoc Lincoln Ships on Friday, August 27. Ludington will also play Luxemburg-Casco during its visit.

The Manitowoc school says it’s the first known cross-lake competition between Manitowoc and Ludington in any prep sport.

The school districts hope to make the Car Ferry Cup an annual competition, with the two cities alternating host duties.

All of the games are at Ron Rubick Municipal Field, 2200 Grand Ave.

Schedule:

  • 4 P.M.: Ludington JV vs. Manitowoc Lincoln JV (grass field)
  • 4 P.M.: Luxemburg-Casco varsity vs. Ludington varsity (turf field)
  • 6 P.M.: Luxemburg-Casco JV vs. Ludington JV (grass field)
  • 7 P.M.: Ludington varsity vs. Manitowoc Lincoln varsity (turf field)

