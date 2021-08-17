A LITTLE WARMER AND A LITTLE MORE HUMID

Our weather pattern is changing very slowly... Skies look similar to what we saw yesterday. We’ll see more sunshine, mixed with some puffy cumulus clouds through this afternoon.

Light south winds continue to blow across Wisconsin. That’s giving our temperatures an uptick through this afternoon. Many of our high temperatures are reaching the lower-half of the 80s, with upper 70s by the lakeshore. Our dew point is sneaking into the low 60s, which is slightly sticky and uncomfortable. That slow trend for more heat and humidity will continue over the next few days.

We’re also keeping an eye on more elevated wildfire smoke to our northwest... It’s expected to spread through the Northwoods into this evening. Some folks may be able to smell that smoke as we head towards sunset. For now, our air quality is good, but people with various health ailments may soon be affected by a reduction in air quality.

The forecast looks mostly dry ahead. There’s a TINY chance of an afternoon storm along a lake breeze the next couple days. Otherwise, the next decent chance of rain arrives on Saturday, when scattered thunderstorms move across the area.

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Quite warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy fog late. Some wildfire smoke NORTH. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid... An isolated afternoon storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid... An isolated afternoon storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 77

