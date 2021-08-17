Green Bay City Council set to vote on free wi-fi at 4 parks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay could turn the Seymour, Navarino, Eastman and St. John’s Parks into free Wi-Fi hot spots. The council could take the final vote Tuesday night.

The City’s Redevelopment Authority approved the use of about $253,000 from the federal COVID-19 relief money last week.

“Those funds are used to help relieve the stresses and the issues that were brought about by the pandemic. One issue that was really made aware to many of our community residents here is the need for increased access to broadband,” said William Peters, the city’s Neighborhood Development Specialist. “This isn’t a silver bullet solution to the problem, but we’re hoping that this will help.”

He said the city is considering the four parks to help low to moderate income households access the internet.

“A number of families and individuals in these neighborhoods have limited to zero access to broadband and now a days, you really need that to succeed both in school and work,” said Peters.

Peters hopes the council will give its stamp of approval to move forward with the project. He said the infrastructure details, like which company will do the work, are not yet final.

“It’s important for the city to build the infrastructure, and we have to branch out from the city, so these (parks) are kind of in-route from City Hall where we need to develop the infrastructure in order to spread further,” said Peters.

Wi-Fi will be limited to the park and parking lot areas, added Peters. Cables will be installed underneath park shelters or poles will be erected.

However, it’s unclear how many people can use the Wi-Fi at once at each location, but Peters said the plan is in the early stages. The goal is for hot spot signals to go online around this time, next year.

Potentially, Peters said, free internet could eventually be added to all city parks.

