Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team in need of local volunteers

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) -

The Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team is looking to expand its team numbers and services within Winnebago County.

The VCR team is a professional volunteer organization designed to assist local police departments in providing support, assistance and resources to members of the community and their families who are victims of. Trained VCR volunteers respond directly to the scene when requested by members of the partnering police agencies.

“We have to be there on peoples worst days. We hope they will never need us but we want to be there when they do,” Tina Jerred, the Victim Crisis Response Team volunteer manager said.

Last year, the VCR program responded to an average of 300 emergency calls, serving 1,300 community members. At this time the team is looking for 10 volunteers to be trained and to begin volunteering this fall.

“To be able to go in in that situation, in someone’s most vulnerable moment and be able to provide someone support and resources. It’s a privilege,” Jennifer Sartori, a Victim Crisis Responder volunteer said.

VCR volunteers will be working within Winnebago and Outagamie counties for a minimum of 12 hours of on-call time per month. Ideal volunteers are over 18, successfully pass a background check.

Along with being reliable, great VCT traits include being understanding, empathetic, and compassionate for those experiencing a traumatic event. Additionally volunteers be respectful of law enforcement and first responders, have a personal cell phone with a data plan, have a valid driver’s license, have valid auto insurance and have a reliable vehicle.

“They definitely need to be empathetic. They need to have compassion bust also... we want to send them home healthy to their families so they cant take it home with them,” Jerred said.

VCR volunteers attend to the immediate on-scene emotional needs of victims/survivors of crime and crisis; and they attend monthly training meetings to develop personal skills and team building.

“It has been shown time and time again that if you can let somebody express those emotions in the immediate time of trauma, they are less likely to experience long term complications or trauma,” Jerred said.

All volunteers go through 24 hours of training and will be matched with VCR mentors.

For more information about the program Click Here.

Applications are due Wednesday, August 18. Click Here for the application.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.