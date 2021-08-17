Advertisement

Ex-Wisconsin teacher to pleads guilty to filming students

David M. Kruchten appears in federal court Monday.
David M. Kruchten appears in federal court Monday.(Jim McKiernan)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, under a plea deal with prosecutors.

Thirty-nine-year-old David M. Kruchten faces six to 20 years in prison, after pleading guilty to two federal charges. Sentencing has been set for Oct. 22.

In Minnesota, Kruchten still faces three counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor. Kruchten told U.S. District Judge James Peterson that he wanted to see students undressed, and had been setting up cameras compulsively.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child seriously injured by boat propeller on Lake Winnebago
Coronavirus
Wisconsin nears 6 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses
Police are still working to figure out where a shooting happened after a man walked into the...
Sheriff’s Office: Man shot at semi in Fond du Lac County road rage incident
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Motorcycle crash
Sheriff’s Office says alcohol a factor in crash that hurt motorcyclist

Latest News

August 17 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning humid
Members of the Clintonville School Board held a special meeting on Monday night where they...
Clintonville schools reverse mask requirement for elementary kids
1 injured following Winnebago County crash, all lanes of southbound I-41 back open
Brown County Sheriff’s Office hosts Food Truck Rally
Brown County Sheriff’s Office hosts Food Truck Rally