COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 12 new deaths, average 1,218 cases per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 virus continues to burn through Wisconsin, with cases and deaths rising.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 12 recent COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,483. This included one person from Sheboygan County. Wisconsin is averaging 4 deaths from COVID-19 per day, up from 3 per day. The death rate did not rise and is still 1.17% of all coronavirus cases by our calculations.

The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 1,218 new coronavirus cases every day over the last 7 days. Every county in WBAY’s viewing area, with the exception of Florence, identified new coronavirus cases since Monday’s report, including the Upper Peninsula counties that border Wisconsin (though we need to point out Michigan hadn’t updated its county case numbers since Friday).

Wisconsin has confirmed 640,248 coronavirus cases since February 5, 2020. That’s about 20,000 more cases since the beginning of the month. For comparison, Wisconsin only added about 8,000 cases in July and fewer than 3,000 cases in June.

The DHS says on average, over the last 7-day period, 7.1% of COVID-19 tests came back positive for the coronavirus. That rolling average is up from 6.9% on Monday; the positivity rate had been on the decline for 12 days until now.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says the delta variant accounted for 95% of samples tested so far this month. The CDC says the delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. The CDC revised masking guidelines after discovering vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry the same viral load as the unvaccinated and transmit it to others, but the vaccinated are less likely to require hospitalization even if they get sick.

Health experts say fewer people are dying because of the vaccines. To date, 50.2% of Wisconsin’s population completed their vaccine series, or 2,922,356 people. That percentage includes children who aren’t eligible yet for a vaccine. The DHS says 60.8% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated if you only count adults.

So far, 53.4% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, or 3,110,548 people. This includes 64.3% of the adult population.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change from last report)

12-15: 38.5% received a dose (+0.2)/31.5% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 46.0% received a dose (+0.1)/40.5% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 46.7% received a dose (+0.1)/42.1% completed (+0.0)

25-34: 51.0% received a dose (+0.1)/46.9% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 58.9% received a dose (+0.1)/54.9% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 60.9% received a dose (+0.1)/57.3% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 70.7% received a dose (+0.0)/67.5% completed (+0.0)

65+: 84.3% received a dose (+0.0)/82.1% completed (+0.0)

To date, vaccinators have given 5,957,400 doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents, such as people who work across the state line. By our calculations, vaccinators are averaging 7,772 doses per day, and 3,290 people were fully vaccinated each day over the last 7 days.

DHS numbers show 144 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Compare that to 146 patients reported on Monday for the entire weekend. Wisconsin is averaging 84 hospital admissions every day over the last 7 days. To date, 5.39% of everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin has been hospitalized for treatment.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association will report current hospitalizations later Tuesday afternoon. Monday, there were 660 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, including 204 in intensive care. That included 62 patients in the Northeast health care region hospitals, with 17 in ICU; and 45 COVID-19 patients in Fox Valley hospitals, with 9 in ICUs.

There are still three, free COVID-19 testing clinics in the Fox Valley this week, managed by ThedaCare. All the sites offer both rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and lab testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours.

Wednesday, August 18: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N. Green Bay Rd., Neenah, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Thursday, August 19: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US HWY 10, Menasha, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Friday, August 20: Culver Family Welcome Center at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 53.7% (+0.1) 50.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 48.4% (+0.1) 45.6% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 43.2% (+0.1) 40.5% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 68.5% (+0.1) 65.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 46.0% (+0.0) 43.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 44.0% (+0.1) 41.5% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.5% (+0.2) 43.7% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 47.0% (+0.0) 44.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 43.5% (+0.1) 41.2% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 50.7% (+0.1) 47.6% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 44.4% (+0.2) 41.7% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 59.2% (+0.3) 51.6% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.8% (+0.1) 42.4% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 53.6% (+0.1) 50.4% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.6% (+0.0) 37.1% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.0% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 46.2% (+0.1) 43.5% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 38.0% (+0.1) 36.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 51.4% (+0.1) 48.5% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 246,714 (52.0%) (+0.1) 232,758 (49.1%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 273,788 (49.8%) (+0.1) 257,787 (46.9%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,110,548 (53.4%) (+0.0) 2,922,356 (50.2%) (+0.1)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,879 cases (+72) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,059 cases (+17) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,459 cases (+9) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,345 cases (+13) (178 death)

Door – 2,704 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Florence - 460 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,043 cases (+9) (133 deaths)

Forest - 1,007 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,122 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,681 cases (+7) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,013 cases (+3) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,447 cases (+7) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,114 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,856 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Marinette - 4,325 cases (+21) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,857 cases (+10) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 822 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,688 cases (+18) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,432 cases (+31) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,902 cases (+21) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,421 cases (+69) (155 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 5,142 cases (+17) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,262 cases (+6) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 19,004 cases (+86) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

