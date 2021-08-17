COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at NWTC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s another opportunity to get your first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is hosting free, walk-in vaccination clinics.

The clinics are Tuesday, August 17, from 8 to 11 A.M.; Wednesday, August 18, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.; and next Tuesday, August 24, available from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Shots are available for anyone 12 and older. No appointment is necessary. Your second vaccination will be scheduled during the visit.

If you need transportation to the clinic, you can call Options for Independent Living at (920) 490-0500.

The Oneida Nation and Options for Independent Living are helping to put on the clinics.

