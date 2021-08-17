Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at NWTC

(WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s another opportunity to get your first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is hosting free, walk-in vaccination clinics.

The clinics are Tuesday, August 17, from 8 to 11 A.M.; Wednesday, August 18, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.; and next Tuesday, August 24, available from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Shots are available for anyone 12 and older. No appointment is necessary. Your second vaccination will be scheduled during the visit.

If you need transportation to the clinic, you can call Options for Independent Living at (920) 490-0500.

The Oneida Nation and Options for Independent Living are helping to put on the clinics.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child seriously injured by boat propeller on Lake Winnebago
Coronavirus
Wisconsin nears 6 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses
Police are still working to figure out where a shooting happened after a man walked into the...
Sheriff’s Office: Man shot at semi in Fond du Lac County road rage incident
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Motorcycle crash
Sheriff’s Office says alcohol a factor in crash that hurt motorcyclist

Latest News

Aisha Morales and Dr. Rai
Dr. Rai talks booster shots and Back 2 School guidance during COVID-19
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Coronavirus
Wisconsin nears 6 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator