Bucks player to speak at UW-Madison graduation celebration

Former Irish captain Pat Connaughton poses with Larry O'Brien Trophy after helping the...
Former Irish captain Pat Connaughton poses with Larry O'Brien Trophy after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA Finals.(NBA/Milwaukee Bucks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will deliver the keynote address at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s celebration for 2020 graduates next month.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to cancel its spring, summer and winter graduation ceremonies last year.

The school has invited 2020 graduates back to Madison to celebrate during the weekend of Sept. 17-19.

The university announced Tuesday that Connaughton will speak at the celebration at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 18.

Connaughton helped the Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns in July to capture the team’s first NBA championship in 50 years.

