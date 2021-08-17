Bay Port hopes to bounce back this fall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Bay Port football team is gearing up for their first game of the 2021 fall season. They’ll face Middleton Thursday, August 19th.

The Pirates are coming off the alternate spring season where De Pere snapped their 38-game win streak in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Bay Port went 2-5 overall in spring, which is very unlike the Pirates compared to their past. In 2019, they went 13-1 and were state runner-ups.

Now, they have a clean slate, a new, “normal” season where they’re hoping to get back that kind of success.

“Everything is about the bounce back,” senior quarterback Evan Friendshuh said. “We gotta rise where we’ve fallen. Last season was a piece of humble pie and it showed us what kind of program we had going on last year. It exposed our weaknesses and showed us what we need to improve this year.”

“We’re as strong as we’ve been. Those are all positives,” Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman said. “We really just wanna get back on the football field and get back to some normalcy in terms of the world too.”

