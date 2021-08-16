Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers speak out after Taliban gains control of Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Taliban have gained control of Afghanistan after entering the country’s capital on Sunday.

The country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country Sunday, as well as many citizens and foreigners. Reports say Ghani posted on Facebook he chose to leave the country to avoid bloodshed in the capital, and did not say where he fled to.

Embassy officials suspended operations and warned Americans in the country to shelter in place, and to not try to get to the airport in Kabul, where commercial flights were suspended after gunfire erupted.

Early Sunday evening, the Department of State and Department of Defense provided the following joint statement regarding Afghanistan:

At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights. Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control. Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals. And we will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States over the past two weeks. For all categories, Afghans who have cleared security screening will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those yet to be screened.

The Afghan government fell two decades after the U.S. invaded the country due to the Taliban harboring al-Qaida leaders, and comes just shy of the 20 year anniversary of September 11.

President Joe Biden has authorized 5,000 U.S. troops to evacuate American personnel, as well as Afghan citizens who helped western forces during the 20-year war.

While Biden issued the following statement Saturday afternoon regarding the situation, he has not issued a new statement following Sunday’s developments:

Over the past several days I have been in close contact with my national security team to give them direction on how to protect our interests and values as we end our military mission in Afghanistan. First, based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance. Second, I have ordered our armed forces and our intelligence community to ensure that we will maintain the capability and the vigilance to address future terrorist threats from Afghanistan. Third, I have directed the Secretary of State to support President Ghani and other Afghan leaders as they seek to prevent further bloodshed and pursue a political settlement. Secretary Blinken will also engage with key regional stakeholders. Fourth, we have conveyed to the Taliban representatives in Doha, via our Combatant Commander, that any action on their part on the ground in Afghanistan, that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response. Fifth, I have placed Ambassador Tracey Jacobson in charge of a whole of government effort to process, transport, and relocate Afghan special immigrant visa applicants and other Afghan allies. Our hearts go out to the brave Afghan men and women who are now at risk. We are working to evacuate thousands of those who helped our cause and their families. That is what we are going to do. Now let me be clear about how we got here. America went to Afghanistan 20 years ago to defeat the forces that attacked this country on September 11th. That mission resulted in the death of Osama Bin Laden over a decade ago and the degradation of al Qaeda. And yet, 10 years later, when I became President, a small number of US troops still remained on the ground, in harm’s way, with a looming deadline to withdraw them or go back to open combat. Over our country’s 20 years at war in Afghanistan, America has sent its finest young men and women, invested nearly $1 trillion dollars, trained over 300,000 Afghan soldiers and police, equipped them with state-of-the-art military equipment, and maintained their air force as part of the longest war in US history. One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me. When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on US forces. Shortly before he left office, he also drew US forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500. Therefore, when I became President, I faced a choice—follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies’ forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict. I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued this statement Saturday afternoon:

“I understand the desire to end ‘endless wars.’ A strong case can be made that we never should have escalated our response for 9/11 beyond special operations in Afghanistan. But we did. The Taliban governed and engaged in acts of terror with a level of brutality that is difficult to comprehend. The consequences of the U.S. bugging out of Afghanistan were obvious and are now coming to fruition with stunning speed. Public executions, the subjugation of women and the flourishing of terrorist organizations will be depressing to witness. “Jason Church, an extraordinary young man who worked in my Senate office after he lost both legs serving in Afghanistan, recently posted this on Facebook: ‘The worst part of seeing the fall of Afghanistan & its evacuation is knowing many Americans gave their life there. Others, myself included, spilled blood in its sands. ‘It’s a bitter feeling to know the ground I lost my legs on is in Taliban hands. What did I lose them for?’ He also sent me this text: ‘The situation in Afghanistan is awful. Biden needs to be called out for not saying anything. It’s cowardice. It’s seriously so morally crushing for vets to see this— and not have POTUS say anything. This is beyond politics. He’s the commander-in-chief of America’s military. It’s disheartening that he’s a successor to George Washington. I remember you told me once that I didn’t grow up in Vietnam, and didn’t understand how poorly we treated vets. Please make sure that isn’t repeated through indifference.’ “I do not know what, if anything, of America’s 20 years’ worth of efforts trying to help rebuild Afghanistan can be salvaged. But having been briefed by members of the Biden administration, it is obvious they have no intention of reversing course. I urge them to reconsider. “I wish I could offer some comfort to the men and women like Jason who served and sacrificed for a cause that President Biden is completely abandoning. I do offer them my sincere gratitude and respect. I also hope and pray that Biden’s abandonment of Afghanistan does not end as badly as did President Obama’s disastrous decision to bug out of Iraq.”

Johnson’s office has yet to respond to our request on Sunday for an updated statement after new developments were reported throughout the day.

8th Congressional District Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin), issued this statement regarding Afghanistan on Friday, when conditions were already deteriorating:

“If you’ve been watching the scenes coming out of Afghanistan this week, then you’ve seen that what is going on is not an orderly, planned withdrawal of our forces as promised by the administration, but a spiraling foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe that combines the worst of the ISIS surge into Iraq with our ignoble retreat from South Vietnam. The message to America’s friends—and foes—could not be clearer. America is leaving its allies, those who risked their lives to work with us, to be slaughtered while we meekly appeal to the Taliban for mercy. Advocates for total withdrawal promised it would free up resources for the Indo-Pacific. Instead, more American forces are being sucked into the theater as the Taliban surges forward uninhibited and undeterred—often riding in US-made military Humvees. The CCP waits in the wings to expand their sphere of influence while we ask nicely if we could please evacuate our embassy. The choice is not just between enormous military deployments and disastrous powers vacuums leading to humanitarian nightmares. We can and must do better. The Biden Administration needs to get serious and fix this embarrassment. What a sad day for our country and for anyone who has worn the uniform of our Nation’s military.”

Gallagher’s office says he may issue a new statement sometime Monday or Tuesday

Action 2 News also reached out to Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D), Sunday afternoon, as well as U.S. Representatives Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin), Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin) and Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin),

While we have not heard back from them, we will update this article with their reaction as it becomes available.

