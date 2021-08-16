Wisconsin nears 6 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week, Wisconsin could reach a total 6 million doses given to state and out-of-state residents.

Numbers are preliminary, but so far vaccinators report giving 52,639 doses of COVID-19 vaccine last week. That’s slightly less than the 55,325 doses the week before. It’s the first decline in vaccinations in four weeks, though a slight one, and numbers are preliminary.

Last Friday, August 13, the state reached exactly half of its population completing their vaccine series with getting two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It took exactly 9 months after vaccinations began in Wisconsin on December 13. Four counties in WBAY’s viewing area -- Brown, Door, Menominee, and Outagamie -- have crossed that threshold.

Over the weekend, vaccinators reported 10,978 more people received a vaccine and 7,620 people completed their vaccinations. (There is some overlap in these numbers, since they include people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.) By our calculations, the state is averaging 7,698 shots per day over the past 7 days.

To date, 53.4% of the state’s population, including 64.2% of adults, received at least one dose of a vaccine -- that’s 3,106,431 people in all. The DHS further reports 50.1% are fully vaccinated, which is 2,919,216 people, including 60.7% of adults.

By DHS calculations, the state is averaging 1,201 cases per day over the past week. The last time that was over 1,200 was early February. That average may be tempered by 669 new cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period, but based on our spreadsheet the state saw a net increase of 2,638 cases since Friday. Since February 2020, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 638,571 people.

No deaths were reported over the weekend. The death toll remains at 7,471. The state is averaging 3 deaths per day over the last week. The death rate has tumbled from 1.20% on August 1 to 1.17% today, meaning 1.17% of all known coronavirus cases, more than 1 out of 100, were fatal.

We’ve seen over the last 17 months how gradually the death rate changes, so a difference of 0.03 percentage points in two weeks is significant, showing the rate of deaths is not keeping pace with the rising number of cases. Health experts credit this to vaccinations, which significantly reduce the severity of the COVID-19 virus. It’s worth noting that more than 82% of all Wisconsin seniors 65 and up are fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change from last report)

12-15: 38.3% received a dose (+0.6)/31.3% completed (+0.4)

16-17: 45.9% received a dose (+0.4)/40.3% completed (+0.3)

18-24: 46.6% received a dose (+0.2)/42.1% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 50.9% received a dose (+0.3)/46.8% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 58.8% received a dose (+0.3)/54.8% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 60.8% received a dose (+0.2)/57.2% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 70.7% received a dose (+0.2)/67.5% completed (+0.2)

65+: 84.3% received a dose (+0.0)/82.1% completed (+0.1)

State numbers show 146 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment over the weekend. The state is averaging 82 hospital admissions per day for COVID-19, the highest average since February 3. Compare it to 28 hospitalizations per day just a month ago.

Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association says, after taking hospital discharges and deaths into account, there are 660 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state -- 51 more than Friday -- with 204 of them in intensive care, which is 23 more than Friday. The statewide numbers include 62 patients in the Northeast health care region hospitals, with 17 in ICU. That’s 4 more patients than Friday but the same number in ICU. The WHA says there are 45 COVID-19 patients in Fox Valley hospitals, including 9 in ICU, which is 1 more in ICU than Friday but the same number of COVID-19 patients overall.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 53.6% (+0.2) 50.5% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 48.3% (+0.1) 45.6% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 43.1% (+0.2) 40.4% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 68.4% (+0.2) 65.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 46.0% (+0.2) 43.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 43.9% (+0.2) 41.4% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.3% (-0.1) 43.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 47.0% (+0.2) 44.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 43.4% (+0.2) 41.2% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 50.6% (+0.2) 47.6% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 44.2% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 58.9% (+0.8) 51.5% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.7% (+0.1) 42.4% (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 53.5% (+0.2) 50.3% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.6% (+0.2) 37.1% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51.9% (+0.2) 49.0% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 46.1% (+0.2) 43.5% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.9% (+0.1) 36.1% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 51.3% (+0.2) 48.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 246,303 (51.9%) (+0.1) 232,469 (49.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 273,435 (49.7%) (+0.1) 257,501 (46.8%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,106,431 (53.4%) (+0.2) 2,919,216 (50.1%) (+0.1)

ThedaCare announced different locations for COVID-19 testing around the Fox Valley. All the sites offer both rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and lab testing with most results in 24 to 48 hours.

Tuesday, August 17: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Grand Chute, 8 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Wednesday, August 18: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N. Green Bay Rd., Neenah, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Thursday, August 19: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US HWY 10, Menasha, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Friday, August 20: Culver Family Welcome Center at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The DHS says on average, over the last 7 days, 6.9% of COVID-19 tests have come back positive for the coronavirus.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says the delta variant accounted for 95% of samples tested so far this month. The CDC says the delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. The CDC revised masking guidelines after discovering vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry the same viral load as the unvaccinated and transmit it to others, but the vaccinated are less likely to require hospitalization even if they get sick.

Last week, the FDA approved a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people with compromised immunity, particularly organ transplant patients on immune system suppressing drugs. A booster shot is not permitted for the general public, though federal officials are looking at offering it to elderly people.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,879 cases (+47) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,042 cases (+13) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,450 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,332 cases (+35) (178 death)

Door – 2,702 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Florence - 460 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,034 cases (+39) (133 deaths)

Forest - 1,002 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,119 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,674 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,010 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,440 cases (+3) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,110 cases (+17) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,851 cases (+26) (77 deaths)

Marinette - 4,325 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,847 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 817 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,670 cases (+6) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,401 cases (+54) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,881 cases (+9) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,352 cases (+27) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,125 cases (+13) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,256 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,918 cases (+30) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

