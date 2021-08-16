UPFRONT: Kenosha’s police chief talks about department focus, one-year after Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - It has been nearly a year since the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The shooting took place on August 23, 2020, when officer Rustin Shesky shot Blake seven times after Blake was armed with a knife and refused police orders. Kenosha became an epicenter of the national debate over police violence and racial injustice. There were nights of protest and civil unrest where some of it turned violent when people vandalized and looted businesses and even set fire to buildings. Jacob Blake survived the shooting but is now paralyzed.

Sunday morning on Upfront, Adrienne Pedersen speaks with Kenosha’s new police chief, Eric Larsen, who said Officer Shesky is back on the force and the police department is now making its mission to be out there in the community and listening to people.

“The community doesn’t always know what we do, or some of the things we do. because a large part of the community never has contact with the police. and the big focus that I have really been pushing on lately is a community,” said Chief Larsen.

Chief Larsen said he is currently working with activists to reduce violence and he will be launching an interpreters program, where trained community members mediate disputes that could turn violent.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.