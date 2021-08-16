Advertisement

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 86-year-old man last seen in Appleton

Charles Paul Hacek has been found safe
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 86-year-old man last seen in Appleton.

Authorities say Charles Hacek has been found and is safe.

*******previous story below********

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man last seen in Appleton.

Charles Paul Hacek has not had any contact with family after leaving his Grand Chute home Saturday morning. He was on his way to visit his son in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Grand Chute Police Department describes Hacek as a white male, bald with brown eyes, 5′10″, and 190 pounds. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a Navy baseball hat.

Grand Chute Police say he drives a 2012 red GMC Acadia. The vehicle has a Wisconsin License Plate Number 153-XLT.

He was last seen near W Highland Park in Appleton mid-morning on Saturday.

Hacek’s daughter has access to his banking account and noticed a transaction at Kwik Trip (store 233) in Belton, Mo.

Authorities say multiple attempts have been made to call his cellphone with no response. The last cell phone ping was at 7:19 p.m. in South Beloit, IL.

Hacek did call his wife around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to tell her that he was pulled over by police while driving down a dirt road.

If you have any information about Hacek, contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-5041.

