Advertisement

Two dead in Milwaukee after car hit by drag racer

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two people died in Milwaukee after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was drag racing.

Milwaukee Police say the victims were a 66-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

Police say two drag racing vehicles were racing through a red traffic light when one of the vehicles struck the victims’ car.

The driver of the drag racing vehicle received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital. Police took the driver into custody and were also seeking the driver of a second drag racing vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured following Winnebago County crash, all lanes of southbound I-41 back open
Police say a person walked into a Family Dollar store in Green Bay with a gunshot wound.
Green Bay Police looking for suspect in shooting, victim shot in chest
Porch fire in Green Bay
Bystanders credited for alerting, evacuating families after seeing porch fire
Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan
Police tape.
Two shot, injured by sheriff’s deputy in Marathon County

Latest News

August 16 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice day
Motorcycle crash
Sheriff’s Office says alcohol a factor in crash that hurt motorcyclist
Police are still working to figure out where a shooting happened after a man walked into the...
Sheriff’s Office: Man shot at semi in Fond du Lac County road rage incident
Child seriously injured by boat propeller on Lake Winnebago