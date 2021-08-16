Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office says alcohol a factor in crash that hurt motorcyclist

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is considered to be factor in the crash.

At 8:24 p.m., first responders were called to the scene at County Road RP/Van Dyne Road south of Cemetery Road in the Township of Friendship.

The Sheriff’s Office says the rider was traveling north on County Road RP when he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the east shoulder of the road. The biker was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the east ditch.

The 32-year-old Oshkosh man was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was not identified, was not wearing a helmet.

“Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

North Fond du Lac Police Department assisted at the scene.

