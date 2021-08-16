Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Man shot at semi in Fond du Lac County road rage incident

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - An Illinois man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a semi truck during a road rage incident in Fond du Lac County.

On Aug. 14, at 11:34 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a truck driver saying another driver had shot at this trailer on Highway 23 in the Township of Rosendale.

The semi driver said the shooter was traveling west on Highway 23 to the City of Ripon.

Ripon officers spotted the suspect and pulled him over without incident. Fond du Lac County deputies took over the investigation.

“The suspect admitted to a road rage incident between him and the semi driver that resulted in the suspect discharging a pistol from his moving vehicle towards the semi trailer which was also moving,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located three bullet holes in the semi trailer and damage inside.

A search of the area turned up four expired shell casings that were consistent to the casing located in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was identified as a 56-year-old man from Downers Grove, Ill. He was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety.

