Oshkosh residents report scam calls from “Oshkosh Police Department”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says its name is being used in a phone scam.

The department heard from a number of people in Oshkosh that they received a call from a person claiming to be an Oshkosh Police Department employee. The person is demanding payment, for a variety of reasons, in the form of gift cards.

The Oshkosh P.D. says yes, it does call people about investigations, but no, those legitimate calls would not solicit money or request gift cards.

The police department would like to hear from anyone who receives the scam call or has information that could help them investigate the calls. The police department number is (920) 236-5700, or you can tip them off anonymously through Winnebago Countywide Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or the P3 app which is available for free for Apple and Android devices.

Keep in mind:

Phone scams often use familiar entities, such as a local police department or sheriff’s office; federal agencies like the IRS, FBI or ICE; or the power company.

Phone scams often use fast talking, high pressure tactics, such as the threat of arrest or a deadline to make payment.

When a caller demands payment in gift cards or prepaid debit cards, that should be a red flag.

Don’t trust Caller ID, because scammers can disguise, or “spoof,” the phone number they’re calling from.

It’s OK to hang up.

If you’re uncertain, call the agency or utility and ask if they had any reason to contact you. Do NOT dial using *69 or calling the number on Caller ID; look up the legitimate phone number yourself.

Spread the word if you think a phone scam targeted you. Make your friends and relatives aware of the scam, especially senior adults, who are often targets. Maybe they didn’t read the article on this website or hear it on the news.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.