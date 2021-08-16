Oshkosh police, school resource officers now using sensory bags while helping autistic citizens

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police officers in Oshkosh will now be able to help those with autism and are also experiencing a crisis by offering them an item from a sensory bag.

Officials with the police department announced the initiative Monday, saying the bags will allow officers to have more items available to them when they respond to a scene involving an autistic community member who also needs to be calmed down.

According to police, the bags will be available to officers who are patrolling, as well as resource officers in Oshkosh schools.

Items that were donated to the sensory bags include weighted blankets and eye masks, noise cancelling headphones, as well as multiple sensory toys.

According to police, they will offer the items to the citizen one at a time to see which one wants to be used. Officers add the community member will then be able to keep the item they choose from the bag.

If you’d like to donate an item to the Sensory Bag, you’re asked to contact Officer Kate Mann.

Officer Mann can be reached by e-mail, or by calling 920-236-5742.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.