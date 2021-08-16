Neenah man not competent for sentencing in grandparent killings

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing his grandparents has been found not competent for sentencing.

Alexander Kraus had a competency hearing Monday in Outagamie County Court. The court found him not competent to proceed and ordered treatment until he is once again competent.

Kraus, 19, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Monday on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. A jury ruled that Kraus had a mental disease at the time of the crime, but found him responsible for the killings.

In 2019, Kraus, then a Neenah High School student, shot and killed his grandparents, Letha and Dennis Kraus, at their home on W. Edgewood Dr. in Grand Chute.

In a bedroom of the Kraus home, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained “Alexander’s typed out plans for killing his grandparents,” according to a criminal complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. “There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet,” reads the complaint.

Police arrested Alexander Kraus at the W. Edgewood Dr. home. During an interview, Kraus told a detective that he shot his grandparents with a 20-gauge pump action shotgun.

Kraus said he shot his grandfather in the head first and then shot his grandmother.

Kraus’s case was delayed several times for competency exams and hearings.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.