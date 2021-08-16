Many animals adopted at 2nd Annual Rescue Roundup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Animal rescues do a lot behind the scenes, but on Sunday, people got the chance to see behind the curtain at the “Rescue Roundup” event at Petco on Green Bay’s East side.

“It kind of brings a lot of what the rescues do behind the scenes right to the public’s eye. And especially with how many people come here just, you know, walking through Petco, they’re already are pet lovers coming in, so they kind of get that sneak peak into these rescues by doing that,” said Steven Parise, Hidden Paws Network.

Over nine local animal rescues attended the event this afternoon. Plenty of dogs, birds, turtles, snakes, and more were up for adoption.

Attendees could get their animal fix in, while having the chance to win several raffles and enjoy food trucks.

There were many successful adoptions on Sunday, “she met with a potential adopter today and they’ll finalize her adoption later this week and she’ll go home,” said Alexis Gotter, Misfits Mutts Dog Rescue.

The Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin, a foster base rescue, has rescued over 2,800 dogs and is the oldest breed specific rescue in the state since 2000.

“We have lots of volunteer positions, foster home is one of them, but you don’t have to foster a dog to volunteer with us, we have people here who aren’t fosters, we have a lot of activities that we do, fundraising, a lot of fundraising, a lot of fun, fundraising events,” said Britt Schuldes, Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin.

If you missed Sunday’s event, there’s still many animals who are looking to join a family. Here’s a list of the attending rescues you can still donate or adopt from:

⋅ Hidden Paws Network

⋅J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue

⋅Roseberry Bird Rescue

⋅Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin

⋅Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue

⋅Wisconsin Humane Society: Green Bay Campus

⋅Lucky 7 Dog Rescue

⋅K&R Small Animal Sanctuary

⋅Archie’s Angels

