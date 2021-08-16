Love still in play for Jets game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will be working out free agent quarterbacks on Tuesday, according to Head Coach Matt LaFleur, but it’s possible they won’t need to sign any of them. Jordan love’s dinged shoulder was feeling much better on Monday. In fact, Love felt so good, he actually went out on the practice field for Monday’s workout before being sent back inside for rehab work.

The Packers don’t practice on Tuesday, but then will have two days of joint practices with the Jets. Those would be very valuable reps for the 2nd year QB. Same applies for the game against New York on Saturday; and that possibility is still on the table. “Potentially. We will just see how the week goes, and how he recovers; but he is feeling significantly better than he did on gameday,” said LaFleur Monday. “But we are going to be smart by it too.”

Depending on what happens with Love this week, it’s possible that Kurt Benkert could start against the Jets, as Aaron Rodgers won’t play regardless of the injury situation at QB. Regardless of who is under center, the coaching staff wants more production from the guys behind the QB after the run game produced just 49 yards on 21 rushing attempts against the Texans. But most of the blame for that performance lies up front on the offensive line. “I don’t think we did a very good job up front just taking the techniques that we drill and the fundamentals we drill and applying them to the game,” said LaFleur Monday. “And that was with even some of our veteran players in there. We did not execute the combination blocks very well. There were a couple misreads by our backs that we can’t have. It was a combination of a lot of things that we have to clean up.”

Some of that cleaning began on Monday with changes up front. Rookie Royce Newman practiced with the first team o-line Monday at right guard, replacing veteran Lucas Patrick. And Ben Braden replaced Jon Runyan at left guard.

One offensive lineman no longer in the mix is Seymour native and former Badger Jon Dietzen. He was released Monday, along with punter Ryan Winslow. The Packers roster must be at 85 by 3pm Tuesday. Dietzen, and undrafted free agent who played center and guard in practices, dressed but did not appear in the preseason opener against Houston.

