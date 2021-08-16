Local Afghanistan War veterans grapple with the nation’s quick collapse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 20 years after United States troops drove the Taliban out of Afghanistan, Taliban militants have retaken control of the country and its capital, Kabul.

Local war veterans who served in Afghanistan say they’ve been asking themselves, “what was it for?” Constantly wondering if all of their sacrifices are now a waste.

Veteran Brian Eisch of Luxemburg, who is a Retired Army Master Sergeant in Afghanistan, was in the military for over 20 years and stationed in Afghanistan for 7 months before he was shot and lost his leg. Eisch says he struggles with what the whole purpose was of going over to Afghanistan after what’s happened in the past few days.

”For what? You know, that’s the conversation, for what? I think we made significant progress in that 7 months but to see it you know, 11 years later, you know, it’s kind of like ‘what was it for?,’” said Eisch.

According to the Associated Press, the 20-year war cost more than 2,400 American lives and an estimated $2 trillion.

“Keeping soldiers in Afghanistan? I mean do we have to? You know it goes back to what I said earlier, did we complete our mission, yes or no? If we didn’t complete our mission, well then we have to stay there but I mean you got to follow things through, otherwise 20 years is wasted. I’m looking at it right now, 20 years is wasted,” said Eisch.

Afghanistan veteran Britton Durham of Green Bay, says it’s very unfortunate because a lot of their brothers and sisters who served with them paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think what next steps should be is to learn our lessons, you know, that nation building isn’t always something that is good for America,” said Durham.

“What’s the bigger picture, what are we aiming to accomplish over there? Is it to get rid of the Taliban? Because if it is and we leave, they’re going to rebuild and come back, it’s just a matter of time,” said Eisch.

War veterans say their sacrifices wer enot without success in Afghanistan, which is why it’s tough to see what’s happening right now.

“What we did over there was right, we got our job done, we came home, not all of us came home, but you can’t put the blame on yourself,” said Durham.

If you’re a veteran and need support, Eisch and Durham, suggest reaching out to your local veteran groups.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.