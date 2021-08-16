Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl more than 56 years ago in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The court documents say the alleged abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff … to lower inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiff is only identified as “J.C.” in the court documents. She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the lawsuit.

“This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told USA Today and The Guardian.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured following Winnebago County crash, all lanes of southbound I-41 back open
Child seriously injured by boat propeller on Lake Winnebago
Police say a person walked into a Family Dollar store in Green Bay with a gunshot wound.
Green Bay Police looking for suspect in shooting, victim shot in chest
Porch fire in Green Bay
Bystanders credited for alerting, evacuating families after seeing porch fire
Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan

Latest News

In 2013 the pair launched their Fit Moms on the Move business working to help moms get in shape...
Fit Moms on the Move works to help post-partum moms feel physically, mentally strong
Fit Moms on the Move works to help post-partum moms feel physically and mentally strong
Fit Moms on the Move works to help post-partum moms feel physically and mentally strong
Two local war veterans share their insight on the Afghanistan collapse
Local Afghanistan War veterans grapple with the nation’s quick collapse
Menasha Police have new drug detecting device
Menasha Police have new drug detecting device
Area veterans who served in Afghanistan react to Taliban's takeover
Area veterans who served in Afghanistan react to Taliban's takeover