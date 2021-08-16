JUST AS NICE AS YOUR WEEKEND...

Hopefully you took full advantage of the nice weather this weekend... If you didn’t, you’ll get another chance today. High pressure to our east will keep sunny skies across the western Great Lakes. Similar to the past couple days, a few fluffy fair weather clouds might pop up this afternoon.

A gentle south wind will give us a slow warming trend this week. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower 80s with upper 70s lakeside. However, we’ll jump into the mid to upper 80s later this week. By then, you’ll notice more humidity too, so look for sticky weather as soon as Wednesday.

The forecast looks rather dry this week... An isolated storm might pop up along a lake breeze on Wednesday. Otherwise, the best chance of showers and storms will hold off until Saturday. The risk of severe weather next weekend is LOW.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Toasty warm. Not that humid. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Sunny again. Quite warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid... A lakeside storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 82

