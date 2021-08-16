Advertisement

GETTING A BIT MORE HUMID... A BIT WARMER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A generally nice weather pattern continues across the area. Southerly winds over the next several days will bring in warmer, more humid air. A stray pop-up storm is possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon - But it’s just an iffy chance. A better chance of storms returns later Friday night into Saturday. It is too early to tell if there will be anything strong in there. With a bit of luck, Sunday ends up dry.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Mild and calm. Patchy thin fog late? LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Sunny again. Quite warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid... A lakeside storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. A stray storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Storms later at night. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Chance of a t’shower. HIGH: 83

Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan

