GETTING A BIT MORE HUMID... A BIT WARMER

A generally nice weather pattern continues across the area. Southerly winds over the next several days will bring in warmer, more humid air. A stray pop-up storm is possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon - But it’s just an iffy chance. A better chance of storms returns later Friday night into Saturday. It is too early to tell if there will be anything strong in there. With a bit of luck, Sunday ends up dry.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Mild and calm. Patchy thin fog late? LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Sunny again. Quite warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid... A lakeside storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. A stray storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Storms later at night. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Chance of a t’shower. HIGH: 83

