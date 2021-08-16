Foundations in critical need of foster parents for teenagers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s an immense need for foster parents right now in Wisconsin, especially those able to take in teenagers.

“As of this morning, I’ve received at least four referrals for teenagers statewide,” said Allison Higgins, referral and licensing manager with Foundations Health & Wholeness.

Every week, Higgins averages about 20-30 foster care referrals.

“Typically, we receive referrals anywhere from ages 0 to 21, so for all ages and all stages of life, but our greatest need is for teens,” said Higgins. “Usually two-thirds of the referrals I see are for teenagers on a weekly basis.”

The reason behind a kid’s placement in a foster home varies from case to case.

“Oftentimes any child, but especially teens, are in the foster care system due to no fault of their own. So, these children are victims of abuse and neglect,” said Higgins.

However, there’s one myth Foundation’s State Director of Foster Care Hiep Nguyen wants to clear up now.

“When we’re meeting with potential new parents, they ask questions like, ‘Are they highly aggressive? Do they have a lot of criminal history?’ things like that. And my response to them is that a lot of times they are no different than the kids that you’ve raised,” said Nguyen.

“Change is hard. Oftentimes these kids are leaving their home that they’ve known their entire life, sometimes their parents, sometimes siblings, their family pet, sometimes even schools. Their whole world is being turned upside down … it is a lot for a teen to process and work through,” said Higgins.

“They just need that chance with a good stable home,” said Nguyen. “They just need that one adult that’s willing to give them patience and give them some guidance and support.”

Support is also something all foster parents get throughout the entire process.

“All of our foster homes have a case manager that works with them so they’re never alone throughout this entire process. There’s always a case manager that works with that particular home to make sure that that child is meeting all their goals and to make sure that they have all their needs met,” said Nguyen.

Higgins said it takes about 60-90 days to license a new foster parent and much of it can be done virtually during the pandemic. She said time is of the essence as she expects those referral numbers to increase soon.

“I anticipate another increase when school begins as kids are back in session, more eyes and ears on children in the community and I do anticipate another rise here so it’s so important that we get more foster parents licenses to help meet the needs with our county and tribal partners,” said Higgins.

Both Higgins and Nguyen say they are looking for all parents, you just have to have a good heart. If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, visit www.wearefoundations.org or call 920-617-6759.

“Foster a teen, foster a dream. Be that pivotal adult you needed when you were younger,” said Higgins.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.