Fit Moms on the Move works to help post-partum moms feel physically and mentally strong

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fit Moms on the Move is on a mission to help local mothers feel supported physically, mentally and emotionally, as the hardest part of motherhood is often self-image.

After having children, sisters Andrea Renkas and Britney Suttner found that getting back in shape postpartum was a lonely and difficult road.

“There is all this information about exercising while pregnant, and information about how you may feel but once you hit birth and postpartum that information as far as physical health shuts off,” Renkas said.

In 2013, the pair launched their Fit Moms on the Move business, working to help moms get in shape safely and give them the information they needed to understand their postpartum bodies.

“It’s common but it’s correctable. moms do not need to suffer from leaking or low back pain for the rest of their lives. These things can be fixed, but you need to do it in a smart way,” Suttner said.

Along with exercise help, Fit Moms prides itself on offering mental health help by creating a community of new mothers and opening up conversations about day-to-day mom issues not often talked about.

“Every mom who has ever had a baby and is sitting in the hospital or their six-week check-up asking, ‘What is wrong with my body now? How do I fix this? I am desperate to feel good about myself what do I do,’ and we want moms to know they are not alone in feeling this way,” Suttner said.

Fit Moms offers free in-person mom-and-me activities for kids to join in on during the summer, giving parents a change to meet with each other and make new friends.

“There are kids hollering, they are screaming and crying, they are wrestling, they are are happy, but we are all in it together and that’s what’s really cool about it” Renkas said.

“Honestly I probably wouldn’t have friends without Fit Mom,” Jami Rogers, a Fit Mom member from Freedom, said. “I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else without it. It’s fantastic. They give you support with your fitness goals and mom goals, and just getting out there and having that community is awesome.”

Renkas said these in-person activities often lead to playdates, set up by Fit Mom all summer long.

The group also offers online fitness classes for those all over the nation to join in on. The online options were added in 2020 when moms weren’t able to leave their homes due to the pandemic.

“When 2020 hit we realized our local moms community couldn’t get out of the house! We had nowhere to go! So zoom became our best friend. We started mom only socials at night, online fitness classes and that turned into all of what we offer now,” Renkas said.

While their summer in-person activities are coming to an end, their online calendar is ever growing.

For a full list of Fit Mom activities Click Here. .

To join their Facebook page Click Here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.