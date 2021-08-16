Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff to stop referring to incarcerated people as ‘inmates’

The Sheriff’s Office will use the term ‘residents’ or ‘those who are in our care’ instead.
Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop...
Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop using the word 'inmate' to describe incarcerated people.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declaring “words matter,” the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office will be eliminating the term ‘inmate’ from its official vocabulary going forward. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the move Monday, explaining the change is designed to “maintain the dignity and respect for all who are involved in our criminal justice system.”

Going forward, people who are incarcerated in Dane Co. will now be referred to as ‘residents’ or ‘those who are in our care.’ Barrett added that his agencies consider titles as important, noting how they prefer the term peace officers to law enforcement officers when describing themselves and their colleagues.

“I view this change in name as a way to humanize those who are within our care,” he said.

Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop...
Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop using the word 'inmate' to describe incarcerated people.(WMTV-TV)

Barrett’s decision comes following conversations with his staff, deputies and people housed in the Dane Co. jail, as well as those who were recently released. Attending a session with Nehemiah, a Madison-based organization for those re-entering society, Barrett explained he learned how the word inmate can have negative connotations, even to the incarcerated person themselves.

The members of the group, Man-Up, told Barrett during their session that resident was a better term and asked that he use it in the future.

“As your sheriff, I believe our philosophies, policies and practices should be proactive and not reactionary like many other areas of our criminal justice system, said Barrett. “The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is a national leader in appropriate progressive reform, and many follow our lead.”

Barrett added that other law enforcement agencies across the country have made similar changes and compared the deprecation of ‘inmate’ to the elimination of an older term, ‘convict.’

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child seriously injured by boat propeller on Lake Winnebago
Coronavirus
Wisconsin nears 6 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses
Police are still working to figure out where a shooting happened after a man walked into the...
Sheriff’s Office: Man shot at semi in Fond du Lac County road rage incident
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Motorcycle crash
Sheriff’s Office says alcohol a factor in crash that hurt motorcyclist

Latest News

David M. Kruchten appears in federal court Monday.
Ex-Wisconsin teacher to pleads guilty to filming students
August 17 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning humid
Members of the Clintonville School Board held a special meeting on Monday night where they...
Clintonville schools reverse mask requirement for elementary kids
1 injured following Winnebago County crash, all lanes of southbound I-41 back open
Brown County Sheriff’s Office hosts Food Truck Rally
Brown County Sheriff’s Office hosts Food Truck Rally