Child seriously injured by boat propeller on Lake Winnebago

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A child was seriously injured by a boat propeller on Lake Winnebago Sunday.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to Columbia Park boat lading for an 11-year-old boy who had injuries to his legs.

The Sheriff’s Office says the child was attempting to climb into a boat after tubing when he fell off the ladder and onto the propeller.

The boy’s uncle and four other children were on the boat when it happened. The call came in about 12:06 p.m.

“One of the children from the boat realized the boy needed help, so she along with another individual from a nearby vessel, jumped into the water to help the 11-year-old. They were able to get him into the boat, called for medical help, and drove him to the Columbia Park boat landing,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries.

No names were released

Mt. Calvary Ambulance, Town of Calumet First Responders and Fire and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.

