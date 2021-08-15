Two shot, injured by sheriff’s deputy in Marathon County
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a Marathon County deputy shot two people while returning fire after approaching a car that had been involved in a chase.
The man and woman are hospitalized.
The DOJ says the deputy who shot the two Friday about 10:30 p.m. was not injured.
According to authorities, the deputy saw a vehicle in the Village of Maine that had eluded a Lincoln County deputy who had tried to stop the driver for a speeding violation.
Officials say the deputy ordered the two people inside to get out, and the man did so and fired a shot at the deputy.
Both the man and the woman, who remained in the vehicle, were struck.
