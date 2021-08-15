Advertisement

Retired Milwaukee area nurse practitioner concerned about supplies, distribution for earthquake victims

Gigi Pomerantz
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - At least 724 people are dead and more than 2,800 people are injured after a 7.2 earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, which caused tremors to be felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica.

Now, a retired nurse practitioner from the Milwaukee area is working to help those earthquake victims.

Gigi Pomerantz founded Youthaiti, a non-profit which aims to help with sanitation and agriculture, in 2008.

She and her team are currently working to get supplies to those in distress, and she says the process is going to be a challenge.

“Everything is a big question mark right now. We are looking for funds so that we can purchase the supplies, if we need to get a helicopter, can we pay for that helicopter? All those things are the ways we need to mobilize right now,” says Pomerantz.

The earthquake came just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall in Haiti.

Officials with the U.S. National Hurricane Center say Tropical Storm Grace could make landfall as soon as Monday night, and bring torrential rain, flooding and landslides.

If you would like to donate to Youthaiti, click here.

