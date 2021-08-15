QUIET END TO THE WEEKEND & A BEAUTIFUL START TO THE WORK WEEK

Today will feature plenty of sunshine once again. Highs will generally be in the lower 80s, and even though the humidity ramps up a bit today compared to previous days, it should still be relatively comfortable outdoors. A southwest wind is what is allowing temperatures to make it into the 80s today unlike the past 2 days where highs were in the 70s. That persistent southerly wind will eventually lead to an increase in humidity this week.

Tomorrow will be slightly humid but definitely bearable. It should still be dry and mostly sunny with highs into the lower 80s. We’ll see the lower half of the 80s on Tuesday, again feeling slightly humid. Higher humidity kicks in during the mid-week as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. While it’s not likely to be as sticky as last week... you’ll certainly notice the difference compared to this weekend.

As the humidity really ramps up by the end of the week, we will see rain and storm chances return to the forecast. Any rain or storms Thursday looks to be spotty in nature, but storms may become more widespread along a cold front late Friday into Saturday. After that front passes Saturday, it appears we should drop back to around 80 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sunny skies and seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Warm and slightly humid with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: More humid. Sun and clouds. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty thunderstorms... especially late. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Muggy with increasing clouds. Scattered storms arrive late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Scattered storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Humid, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.