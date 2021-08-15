Packers welcome full-capacity crowd back to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers welcomed a full-capacity crowd back to Lambeau Field on Saturday for the first preseason game vs. the Texans, for the first time since January of 2020.

A sight we have been waiting for a long time, as fans packed the parking lots outside of Lambeau Field on Saturday.

“We were around Lambeau, last year was unfortunate that the limited capacity, no fans, but it feels good to be back here, full-capacity, it’s been a long couple of years but we’re back, we’re back,” said Sam Medo of Steven’s Point.

Packers officials say 72,348 fans packed Lambeau and were able to greet their players, something that they haven’t been able to do for almost two years.

“Back at Lambeau just being in this atmosphere and you know, giving the team a lot of energy to play out there, you know, we love to see Jordan Love, excited for that. Still love my guy Rodgers,” said Grant Czaikowski of Steven’s Point.

Fans said they missed tailgaing outside of Lambeau, cooking out, playing games, and were more than ready to get back to doing what they love most.

Not only did fans need it, but our businesses needed the fans flooding in and helping our economy.

“It’s really tough for the local restaurants, hotels, bars, businesses to go without people coming into town, pouring money into tourism. Helps our taxes to bring extra people in as well, so the community really feels the impact when we don’t have these games,” said George French of Green Bay.

Saturday’s game was being experienced by many fans for the first time.

“This is the first time as a season ticket holder, 29 year wait, but it was well worth it,” said Mike Blunk of Indiana.

“It’s good to get back to normal and our kids to be able to come out and enjoy what we grew up enjoying as well,” said Ty Bradley of Ripon.

Fans say they are ready and have been ready for a long season ahead with full-capacity crowds.

