Milwaukee’s Summerfest offers COVID-19 refunds

Summerfest imposes a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Summerfest imposes a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.(Summerfest release)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Officials organizing Milwaukee’s signature summer music festival are offering ticket refunds for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials who run Summerfest announced on Tuesday that attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get through the gates.

The festival is set to run on the first three weekends in September.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that festival officials announced late Friday that anyone seeking a refund must file a request with their original point of purchase online or at the festival box office by Monday.

Processing of refunds could take up to a week.

