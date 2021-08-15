GRADUALLY TURNING WARMER AND MUGGIER THIS WEEK

Look for a pleasant evening with mainly clear skies tonight. It will be seasonable with lows in the upper half of the 50s. it will be a relatively sunny Monday with highs around 80° once again. It may feel slightly humid, but it should not be too uncomfortable.

Winds will be light and out of the south. That persistent southerly wind will lead to a gradual increase in heat and humidity this week. Tuesday will be slightly warmer and a little more humid with highs into the lower half of the 80s. It will be later in the week when the mugginess really begins to kick in. As a result, lows by Wednesday night (and beyond) will be into the mid 60s as opposed to the 50s we’ve seen the last few nights.

As the humidity ramps up mid-week, we will see rain and storm chances return to the forecast. Any storms Wednesday/Thursday will be rather isolated in nature. Highs will get into the middle... perhaps upper 80s and the heat index will approach 90 degrees. As a cold front arrives late Friday, we could see a more widespread round of showers and storms. Scattered rain continues into Saturday. We’ll turn slightly cooler on Saturday, but it should still be humid. Once the front passes, Sunday should be more comfortable and cooler with a high around 80 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Warm and slightly humid with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Feeling more humid. A stray PM storm? HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty thunderstorms... especially late. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Muggy with increasing clouds. Scattered storms arrive late. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Scattered storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Humid, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and more comfortable. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.