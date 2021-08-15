Advertisement

Ft. Atkinson FD finishes fire operations after 96+ hours of fighting warehouse flames

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.(Submitted)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a Ft. Atkinson warehouse has finally been put out after more than 96 hours of fighting the flames.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department, fire operations at the Oak St. warehouse have been terminated.

Officials say the EPA will continue monitoring air quality for at least 24 hours and the DNR water and run-off mitigation will continue for an undetermined amount of time.

After more than 96 hours of firefighting activities, the Oak Street fire operations have been terminated. EPA air...

Posted by City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Jefferson County health officials are recommending residents wear an N95 mask if they live near the warehouse and to change out their HVAC filters.

