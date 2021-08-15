Bystanders credited for alerting, evacuating families after seeing porch fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six people are being helped by the American Red Cross after they were displaced due to a fire Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue at 3:50 p.m. for a report of a house on fire.

When they arrived, crews say they found smoke, as well as flames, coming from the front porch.

Officials add bystanders alerted the two families to the fire, and also helped them evacuate.

The names of the bystanders, as well as those who are displaced, were not immediately released.

Although the fire was able to be knocked out quickly, when crews entered the building, they found the fire had extended into the walls and the ceiling on the first floor. Luckily, no fire extension was found in the second floor unit.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, however crews say it started on the front porch.

Damage is currently estimated at $50,000.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

