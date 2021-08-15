1 injured following Winnebago County crash, all lanes of southbound I-41 back open

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is recovering from minor injuries following a crash in Winnebago County Sunday morning that caused a stretch of roadway to be closed for more than seven hours.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a crash on southbound I-41 north of County Trunk Highway II around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a semi tractor that was pulling a windmill turbine had mechanical issues, and caused the trailer to start to fishtail.

Authorities say the semi ultimately collided with the concrete barrier wall along the shoulder, causing extensive damage to the wall, and also caused the truck to go onto its side. It eventually came to a rest.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver, identified as a 26-year-old man, received minor injuries during the crash, which caused the interstate to be closed for about seven and a half hours while crews investigated the crash, cleaned the highway, and removed the semi.

The name of the driver was not immediately released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the cause of the crash at this time appears to be a mechanical issue with the trailer of the semi, and the highway is now fully open for traffic.

Incident on I-41 near Winchester Road (Winnebago Co. Sheriff's Office)

In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says the ramp system for westbound US 10/441 to southbound I-41 is back open.

State officials said shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, WisDOT announced a disabled vehicle had caused the closure of the system ramp from westbound US 10 to southbound I-41. According to WisDOT the closure to last for more than 2 hours.

Alert | WINNEBAGO Co | Disabled | US 10 WB | US 10/441 WB TO I-41 SB (LOOP) | System Ramp | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) August 15, 2021

Shortly before 11:30, a detour was issued, and authorities added the ramp from eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 was also closed.

WisDOT said the ramps were back open shortly before 3 p.m.

Cleared | WINNEBAGO Co | Disabled | US 10 WB | US 10/441 WB TO I-41 SB (LOOP) | System Ramp | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) August 15, 2021

An Action 2 News viewer reported traffic was backed up for miles in the southbound lanes of I-41, and added an area where there are typically 5 lanes of traffic was cut down to two lanes due to the crash.

Viewer submitted pictures show cranes were also at the scene.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.