Wisconsin National Guard sends Black Hawk helicopters, soldiers to help states battling wildfires

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin National Guard says three crews have left the state in order to help others who are battling wildfires in the western United States.

According to the National Guard, one crew left West Bend on Tuesday for Washington state, while two other crews left Madison on Friday to help in California.

Officials say a total of 23 soldiers and three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will provide assistance to other crews.

The assistance comes after each state requested an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, also known as EMAC. The National Guard says EMAC is a mutual aid agreement which allows state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency. In addition, it allows other states to provide resources such as National Guard members and equipment to the state which requested it.

According to the National Guard, one helicopter and six people will help Washington with medevac support.

Meanwhile, they say two other aircraft and 17 people from Madison will help the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection with aviation support, and will also prepare to have water buckets to battle fires.

Officials say the buckets are capable of carrying up to 660 gallons of water, and can be dropped where needed.

Once the personnel headed to California arrive, officials say they will receive mission-specific training.

